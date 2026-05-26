Fairmount Park Road Closures Begin for FIFA Fan Festival

Source: Tom Harwood / Getty

Philadelphia officials launched major road closures around Fairmount Park on Tuesday as crews prepared Lemon Hill for the 2026 FIFA Fan Festival. The city expects thousands of soccer fans to visit the area daily during the 39-day celebration tied to the FIFA World Cup.

The festival will run from June 11 through July 19 and will feature free watch parties, food vendors, music, cultural events, and large screens broadcasting World Cup matches. Philadelphia will host six tournament matches at Lincoln Financial Field.

City officials closed several roads near Lemon Hill beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The closures include sections of Sedgley Drive, Poplar Drive, Poplar Street, and Lemon Hill Drive. Officials also banned parking along those routes and warned drivers that towing enforcement would begin immediately.

The city also shut down local lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway through Labor Day, except during Fourth of July celebrations. Leaders said the plan will improve pedestrian access and encourage fans to use public transportation, bicycles, and rideshare services instead of personal vehicles.

Residents in Brewerytown, Fairmount, Strawberry Mansion, and Spring Garden must secure temporary parking permits through the Philadelphia Parking Authority before the festival begins. Officials introduced the permit system to prevent overflow parking in residential neighborhoods near the event site.

Philadelphia leaders also announced expanded SEPTA bus service, extended PHLASH routes, and additional Indego bike stations to handle increased traffic around the festival. Organizers expect attendance to reach as many as 15,000 visitors per day.

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City officials continue to urge residents and visitors to plan ahead as Philadelphia prepares for one of the largest FIFA fan festivals in North America.