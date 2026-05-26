US Government Releases New UFO Reports Showing “Orbs Swarming”

Source: Anton Petrus / Getty

The United States government released a new batch of unidentified flying object reports this week, sparking fresh debate about unexplained activity in American airspace. The files include videos, witness accounts, and military observations that describe glowing orbs, rapid movements, and unusual flight patterns.

Officials shared footage that appears to show bright objects moving at high speeds before disappearing from view. One clip drew attention online after viewers watched an object streak across the screen in what many described as instant acceleration. Some analysts argued that the camera system lost track of the object, while others pointed to the video as evidence of unusual aerial technology.

The newly released reports come from military personnel, surveillance systems, and government investigations. Several documents describe groups of glowing orbs moving together over restricted areas and military zones. The reports stop short of confirming extraterrestrial origins, but officials acknowledged that investigators could not identify every object.

Online discussions exploded after the release. Social media users and UFO enthusiasts praised the government for increasing transparency, while skeptics questioned the quality of the footage and demanded clearer evidence. Reddit forums filled with frame-by-frame breakdowns, technical explanations, and debates about whether the videos showed advanced aircraft, drones, or camera tracking issues.

The Pentagon and intelligence agencies have increased their focus on unidentified aerial phenomena in recent years. Lawmakers from both political parties have pushed for more public disclosure after military pilots repeatedly reported encounters with unexplained objects.

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The latest release adds another chapter to the growing public fascination with UFO investigations. Government officials continue to study the incidents, while millions of people search for answers about what exactly moved through the skies.