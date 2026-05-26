Source: James Drake / Getty

Road Closures Begin Around Fairmount Park as Philadelphia Prepares for FIFA Fan Festival

Road closures are now underway around Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park as Philadelphia ramps up preparations for the FIFA Fan Festival, a 39-day event expected to draw thousands of visitors each day during the World Cup.

According to city officials, the main closures are centered on Sedgley Drive and Poplar Drive between Girard Avenue and Kelly Drive, roads that are often used as cut-through routes and event parking. Starting Tuesday, parking is no longer allowed in those areas as crews begin setting up for the festival.

The Fan Festival at Lemon Hill is expected to attract up to 15,000 fans per day, with food vendors, retail stands and free watch parties on large screens as Philadelphia hosts six World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field.

The traffic plan is already creating concern for nearby residents, particularly over parking access. People living within several blocks of Lemon Hill will need special residential permits from the Philadelphia Parking Authority between June 11 and July 19, covering all of Brewerytown and parts of Strawberry Mansion, Sharswood, Fairmount Park and Spring Garden.

“Parking enforcement will only be during the times of games at the FIFA fan fest,” City Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. said.

City officials are urging visitors to avoid driving if possible and instead use public transit, bikes, ride shares, taxis or walk to the festival area near the Parkway. With the city preparing for one of the largest fan festivals in North America, the closures are an early sign that Philadelphia’s World Cup footprint is beginning to take shape.