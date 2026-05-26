“Come On Down” to Fishtown: The Price Is Right Sets Philadelphia Casting Call

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The Price Is Right Sets Philadelphia Casting Call

The Price Is Right will hold an open casting call at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on July 22, giving local fans a chance to audition for the long-running CBS game show and possibly earn a trip to Los Angeles for a shot at appearing on television.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fishtown casino, with prospective contestants able to begin lining up at 10 a.m. According to the published details, applicants must be 18 or older and U.S. citizens or documented U.S. residents living in the country.

Those who try out will get about one minute on camera to introduce themselves and sell producers on the qualities that have long fueled the show’s contestant line: energy, enthusiasm and the ability to deliver a convincing “Come on down!” Auditioners will also be asked why they love the show, what their favorite game is and what dream prize they hope to win.

Two semifinalists will be selected from the Philadelphia casting event and sent to Los Angeles with accommodations covered. One of them will be guaranteed a chance to appear as a contestant on the Drew Carey-hosted show.

“This is another fun and unique opportunity for fans to put themselves in the running for one of the most recognizable game shows on television,” Rivers Casino Philadelphia general manager Scott Lokke said in a statement.

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The casting call marks the latest television tryout hosted by Rivers, which has increasingly become a stop for national reality and competition programs looking for local talent. For Philadelphians who have spent years yelling price guesses at their TVs from the couch, July 22 offers a more official next step.

Just bring energy. And maybe start brushing up on blender prices now.