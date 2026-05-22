Philadelphia Voted ‘Best NFL City’ in America

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Philadelphia can add another civic bragging right to the list: the city has been named the Best NFL City in the United States in the 2026 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards after weeks of online voting.

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The honor placed Philly ahead of other football-heavy markets, including Buffalo, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, and the nations favorite, Kansas City.

USA Today described Philadelphia’s NFL culture this way: “The City of Brotherly Love has a passionate collective of sports fans—for all the city’s teams—but it’s difficult to compare the buzz generated when the Eagles hit the field. In and around the Linc, the city has a unique feel, a blend of cheers and jeers amid a sea of Kelly Green, dispensing NFL passion at its best.”

The ranking also reflects the scale of Eagles fandom, which remains one of the league’s loudest and most visible forces. Visit Philadelphia pointed to the city’s ability to outlast a field of 19 nominees and summed up the result in fittingly local terms: the rest of the country simply confirmed “what we already knew.”