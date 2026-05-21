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30 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Was & Still Is That Girl!

Look Back At It — A Retrospect Of 30 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Was Always That Girl And Still Is!

Serena Williams keeps proving she's in a league of her own. Here are 30 photos that show exactly why we can't stop watching.

Published on May 21, 2026
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2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

UPDATE — Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 3:00 p.m. EST

Serena Williams was recently spotted out with her sister Venus at Netflix’s The Kevin Hart Roast special. It reminds us of just how fine she is, so we are reminiscing on all the body goals looks she’s served over the years. Through pregnancies, championships and public appearances, Serena’s snapback body gives self-proclaimed MILF’s like Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose a run for their money.

Serena looks flawless at The Kevin Hart Roast. She stood alongside her sister, Venus, and shared in a few laughs onstage as they presented Kevin with the G.O.A.T ring. In the clip, she jokes by saying, “We love you so much and as you know in tennis, love means nothing.” The crowd erupts in laughter.

RELATED CONTENT: Michelle Obama & Serena Williams Discuss Feelings Of ‘Personal Failure,’ IVF, Miscarriage & More On ‘IMO’ Podcast

The jokes are funny, but we are most impressed that Serena hasn’t aged a bit and the body is still body-ing. She and her sister look phenomenal.

Let’s admire all the goodness that came before and after mommyhood. Trust that Serena always bounces back with quickness and she is outside to remind fans just how hot she is and will always be.

Serena Williams keeps proving she’s in a league of her own. Here are 30 photos that show exactly why we can’t stop watching.

30 Jaw-Dropping Photos Of Serena Williams

1. Serena’s abs have always been on fleek.

Serena's abs have always been on fleek.
Source: Splash News

2. Hot mama.

Hot mama.
Source: Getty

3. No need to fix your bikini bottom, Serena, you’re flawless.

No need to fix your bikini bottom Serena, you're flawless.
Source: Splash News

4. Her backside is one we could peek at all day.

Her backside is one we could peek at all day.
Source: Splash News

5. Mommy crush everyday.

Mommy crush everyday.
Source: Getty

6. Hugging onto her famous cakes.

Hugging onto her famous cakes.
Source: Splash News

7. That Black girl magic just won’t let up.

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

8. If you got a bangin’ bod and you know it, put your hands up.

If you got a bangin' bod and you know it, put your hands up.
Source: Splash News

9. Even in a splash of color, we can’t keep our eyes off Serena’s curves.

Even in a splash of color, we can't keep our eyes off Serena's curves.
Source: Splash News

10. Classy as the lady in red.

Classy as the lady in red.
Source: Splash News

11. Serena flaunts her rockin’ bikini body.

Serena flaunts her rockin' bikini body.
Source: Splash News

12. Curves on fleek.

Curves on fleek.
Source: Splash News

13. She knows all the right ways to stay slim and trim.

She knows all the right ways to stay slim and trim.
Source: Splash News

14. Serena’s got the body of a goddess.

2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet
Source: Udo Salters / Getty

15. If anyone’s got a famous donk, it’s definitely Serena.

If anyone's got a famous donk, it's definitely Serena.
Source: Splash News

16. Fellas, make sure you don’t drool too much.

Fellas, make sure you don't drool too much.
Source: Splash News

17. Girl, you be killin’ em.

Girl, you be killin' em.
Source: Splash News

18. Clearly, Serena woke up like this.

Clearly, Serena woke up like this.
Source: Splash News

19. Flawless.

Flawless.
Source: Splash News

20. So much booty with so much glamour.

So much booty with so much glamour.
Source: Getty

21. Serena can go from tomboy to lady real quick.

Serena can go from tomboy to lady real quick.
Source: Splash News

22. Serena flaunts her summer body.

Serena flaunts her summer body.
Source: Splash News

23. Mama’s Still Got It.

The 2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

24. Check out those killer abs.

Check out those killer abs.
Source: Getty

25. Serena brings some life to that cheetah print.

Serena brings some life to that cheetah print.
Source: Getty

26. Come through thigh.

54th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

27. We all saw this MILF behavior coming.

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

28. Don’t play with HER.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals
Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

29. Serena loves a Met Moment.

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

30. You see it.

USA – 2014 Vanity Fair Post Oscar Party
Source: Chris Farina / Getty

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Sister, Sister’ — 8 Black Sisters We Love And Celebrate For National Siblings Day

Look Back At It — A Retrospect Of 30 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Was Always That Girl And Still Is! was originally published on madamenoire.com

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