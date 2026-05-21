30 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Was & Still Is That Girl!
Look Back At It — A Retrospect Of 30 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Was Always That Girl And Still Is!
UPDATE — Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 3:00 p.m. EST
Serena Williams was recently spotted out with her sister Venus at Netflix’s The Kevin Hart Roast special. It reminds us of just how fine she is, so we are reminiscing on all the body goals looks she’s served over the years. Through pregnancies, championships and public appearances, Serena’s snapback body gives self-proclaimed MILF’s like Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose a run for their money.
Serena looks flawless at The Kevin Hart Roast. She stood alongside her sister, Venus, and shared in a few laughs onstage as they presented Kevin with the G.O.A.T ring. In the clip, she jokes by saying, “We love you so much and as you know in tennis, love means nothing.” The crowd erupts in laughter.
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The jokes are funny, but we are most impressed that Serena hasn’t aged a bit and the body is still body-ing. She and her sister look phenomenal.
Let’s admire all the goodness that came before and after mommyhood. Trust that Serena always bounces back with quickness and she is outside to remind fans just how hot she is and will always be.
Serena Williams keeps proving she’s in a league of her own. Here are 30 photos that show exactly why we can’t stop watching.
30 Jaw-Dropping Photos Of Serena Williams
1. Serena’s abs have always been on fleek.
2. Hot mama.
3. No need to fix your bikini bottom, Serena, you’re flawless.
4. Her backside is one we could peek at all day.
5. Mommy crush everyday.
6. Hugging onto her famous cakes.
7. That Black girl magic just won’t let up.
8. If you got a bangin’ bod and you know it, put your hands up.
9. Even in a splash of color, we can’t keep our eyes off Serena’s curves.
10. Classy as the lady in red.
11. Serena flaunts her rockin’ bikini body.
12. Curves on fleek.
13. She knows all the right ways to stay slim and trim.
14. Serena’s got the body of a goddess.
15. If anyone’s got a famous donk, it’s definitely Serena.
16. Fellas, make sure you don’t drool too much.
17. Girl, you be killin’ em.
18. Clearly, Serena woke up like this.
19. Flawless.
20. So much booty with so much glamour.
21. Serena can go from tomboy to lady real quick.
22. Serena flaunts her summer body.
23. Mama’s Still Got It.
24. Check out those killer abs.
25. Serena brings some life to that cheetah print.
26. Come through thigh.
27. We all saw this MILF behavior coming.
28. Don’t play with HER.
29. Serena loves a Met Moment.
30. You see it.
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Look Back At It — A Retrospect Of 30 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Was Always That Girl And Still Is! was originally published on madamenoire.com