Philadelphia’s 2026 July 4th Concert Full Lineup has been Announced

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Christina Aguilera, Will Smith Headline Philadelphia’s July 4 Concert

Philadelphia’s July 4 celebration is getting major star power this year, with Christina Aguilera and Will Smith set to perform on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as part of the city’s annual Wawa Welcome America finale.

Mayor Cherelle Parker announced Thursday that the free event, titled “One Philly Unity Concert for America,” will serve as a centerpiece of the city’s celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday. City officials are billing it as the “largest free concert experience in the nation” tied to the semiquincentennial festivities.

“I want you think about this as a full Philadelphia experience,” Parker said.

The concert lineup blends national names with Philadelphia roots. In addition to Aguilera and Will Smith, the show will feature Jill Scott, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kathy Sledge, Seal, Infinity Song, and State Property, including Freeway, Beanie Sigel, Young Gunz and Peedi Crakk.

The event will be hosted by Wanda Sykes, with appearances by Gillie Da King, Wallo 267 and others.

Organizers said doors will open at 3 p.m., the program will begin at 5 p.m., and the night will conclude with a fireworks show at midnight. Parker also teased additional announcements, saying, “We’ll have more surprises and announcements still to come.”

The July 4 concert caps 16 days of free Wawa Welcome America events across the city, part of Philadelphia’s larger role in commemorating America’s 250th anniversary. If the lineup is any indication, the city is aiming for something bigger than a standard holiday concert — part civic celebration, part hometown showcase, and very Philly in the best possible way.

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