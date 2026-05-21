Two Men Die in Lehigh County Homes Due to Extreme Heat

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

Two Men Die in Lehigh County Homes as Coroner Warns of Extreme Heat Danger

Two men died in Lehigh County after being exposed to extreme heat inside their homes, prompting a public warning from county officials as the region endures its first major heat wave of the year.

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said a 78-year-old man died Tuesday evening inside his home in Washington Township at about 5:56 p.m. A short time later, a 76-year-old Allentown man died after being taken to a hospital at 6:41 p.m.

Buglio said both deaths were caused by hyperthermia after extreme heat exposure in their residences. The deaths were ruled accidental.

The cases underscore the dangers of early-season heat across the Philadelphia region, where temperatures have climbed above 90 degrees in recent days.

“By sharing this information, my hope is to raise awareness of the dangers associated with extreme heat and encourage residents to take preventative measures that may help save lives during the upcoming summer months,” Buglio said.

He urged residents to check on older adults and other vulnerable people, stay hydrated and make sure homes are adequately cooled.

“Please check on vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors, stay hydrated, and ensure living spaces remain adequately cooled,” Buglio said. “A simple phone call, visit, or welfare check can make a significant difference and may save a life.”

No additional details about the two men were released.