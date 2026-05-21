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Two Men Charged After Explosive Device Thrown Near Lehigh County Polling Place

Two men have been charged after investigators say an explosive device was thrown near a polling place in Lehigh County during Pennsylvania’s primary election Tuesday, though state police said there is no evidence so far that the incident was connected to voting activity.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jack Pletz, 24, and Matthew Pletz, 56, are accused of throwing the device near Salem United Church of Christ in Catasauqua, which was serving as a polling location. Both men were charged with weapons of mass destruction–unlawful possession or manufacture, risking catastrophe, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, and related offenses.

Troopers responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday to reports of an explosion near the church on the 600 block of 3rd Street. At the scene, investigators found what the criminal complaint described as red tubular cardboard fragments and melted red end caps consistent with materials used in “M-type” explosive devices.

Authorities said surveillance video showed a green Chevrolet pickup truck heading north on 3rd Street near Walnut Street at about 9:10 a.m. Moments later, the engine could be heard revving before the sound of an explosion, according to the complaint. The video then showed smoke moving down the street as the truck drove through it.

Investigators later traced the truck to a nearby Pine Street address, where they said both suspects lived. After obtaining a warrant, state police searched the vehicle and reported finding 17 homemade “M-Type” explosive devices, along with what was described as a plastic-encased explosive destructive device.

Despite the alarming nature of the incident, authorities said the polling place remained open and voting continued throughout the day. State police said they believe the incident was isolated and added that “no information exists to suggest that it was related to the polling location.”

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Neighbor Cathy Reiter told NBC10 that loud blasts in the area were not entirely unfamiliar. “I get jolted awake and it’s at the point where I don’t even get up and look out the window,” Reiter said. “Maybe four or five times it’s happened in the middle of the night.”

Matthew Pletz is being held in Lehigh County Jail after failing to post bail, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26. NBC10 reported it was unclear whether Jack Pletz was in custody as of publication.

The investigation involves Pennsylvania State Police, the ATF, Catasauqua Borough Police, the Allentown Bomb Squad and North Catasauqua Borough Police.

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