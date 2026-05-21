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Pleasantville Man Pleads Guilty in Killing of Pregnant Partner

A Pleasantville, New Jersey, man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of his pregnant partner, according to officials.

Boris Lainez-Rosales, 28, entered the guilty plea Tuesday in connection with the December 2024 death of 25-year-old Leslianette Quintana-Betancourt, also of Pleasantville. Authorities said Lainez-Rosales admitted to attacking Quintana-Betancourt with a baseball bat inside the couple’s home on the 100 block of Edgewater Avenue, causing her death.

Under the plea agreement, Lainez-Rosales faces a sentence of 30 years in New Jersey state prison without the possibility of parole, officials said.1 Sentencing is scheduled for July 31, 2026.

The case stems from a killing that shocked the Pleasantville community and ended the life of Quintana-Betancourt while she was pregnant, according to the report

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