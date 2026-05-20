B-Side Bangers: Busta Rhymes
To be a successful rapper takes lyrical skill, street smarts and hard-hitting beats that separates your sound from the million of other aspiring emcees. However, to be a superstar in the world of hip-hop requires an individual flare that can stop a rap fan in their tracks and make them simply say, “Wooo-ha!”
We guess that’s why Busta Rhymes has been a frontrunner in the game for three-and-a-half decades and counting, with no signs of slowing down. In the past week alone, he’s put on stage-rocking sets at Timeless Festival in Morocco, Solana Festival in Kazakhstan and is gearing up this coming weekend for BottleRock Fest in Napa Valley.
Not a bad way to ring in your 54th birthday you ask us!
RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Raphael Saadiq
After getting his start in the pioneering rap collective Leaders of the New School, Busa Bus embarked on a solo career that has been unlike any of his peers, predecessors or successors alike. His unforgettable stage presence, out-of-this-world sense of fashion, tongue-twisting lyricism and ear for catchy production are all qualities that come together to make him one of the best to ever touch a mic. It doesn’t hurt that he’s also got an arsenal of hits from virtually every era of his career.
As with most celebrated musicians with Billboard hits, it only gets better when you do a deep dive into the deep cuts. Thankfully, we did the heavy lifting a put together some of the best Busta Rhymes b-sides for your listening pleasure. From the albums to the mixtapes, it will become perfectly clear why he’s still in demand in 2026.
Keep scrolling for a big birthday shoutout to Busta Rhymes with a “B-Side Bangers” playlist of his best deep cuts:
“Feminine Fatt” (as part of Leaders of the New School) [1991]
Album: A Future Without a Past… (by Leaders of the New School)
*”Noisy Meditation” (as part of Leaders of the New School) [1993]
Album: T.I.M.E. (The Inner Mind’s Eye) [by Leaders of the New School]
*Busta Rhymes also handles production on “Noisy Meditation,” along with four other songs on the album.
“Everything Remains Raw” (1996)
Album: The Coming
“The Whole World Lookin’ at Me” (1997)
Album: When Disaster Strikes…
“Everybody Rise” (1998)
Album: Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front
“Hit ‘Em wit da Heat” (as part of Flipmode Squad) [1998]
Album: The Imperial (by Flipmode Squad)
“Bus-A-Bus (Remix)” [1999]
Album: Violator: The Album (by Various Artists)
“Enjoy da Ride” (2000)
Album: Anarchy
“Shut ‘Em Down 2002” (2001)
Album: Genesis
“Turn Me Up Some” (2002)
Album: It Ain’t Safe No More…
“Let’s Keep It Going” (2004)
Album: DJ Whoo Kid Presents: Surrender (Mixtape)
“In The Club” (feat. Spliff Star) [2006]
Album: DJ Drama Presents: The Crown (Mixtape)
“Who’s That” (feat. Q-Tip) [2006]
Album: DJ Kay Slay Presents: The Countdown to The Big Bang (Mixtape)
“How We Do It Over Here” (with Missy Elliott) [2006]
Album: The Big Bang
“Takin What’s Mine” (with J Dilla) [2007]
Album: Busta Rhymes & J Dilla Present: Dilla-gence [Mixtape]
“Director’s Cut” (featuring Uncle Murda) [2009]
Album: DJ Scratch Presents: I Bullshit You Not [Mixtape]
“Decision” (featuring Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige, John Legend and Common) [2009]
Album: Back on My B.S.
“What You Know About It” (with Reek Da Villian & J-Doe) [2012]
Album: The Conglomerate Presents: Catastrophic [Mixtape]
“Grind Real Slow” (2012)
Album: Year of the Dragon
“Butch & Sundance” (with Q-Tip) [2014]
Album: Busta Rhymes & Q-Tip Present: The Abstract and The Dragon [Mixtape]
“So Mi Like It (Remix)” [with Spice] (2014)
Album: The Conglomerate Presents: Catastrophic 2 [Mixtape]
“In The Streets” (2015)
Album: The Return of the Dragon (The Abstract Went on Vacation) [Mixtape]
“Oh No” (2020)
Album: Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God
“Break This Bitch Up” (feat. Swizz Beatz) [2022]
Album: The Fuse Is Lit (EP)
“ROBOSHOTTA” (featuring Burna Boy) [2023]
Album: BLOCKBUSTA
B-Side Bangers: Busta Rhymes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com