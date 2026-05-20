TSA Says Travelers Can Bring Medical Marijuana on Flights

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The Transportation Security Administration has updated its travel guidelines and now allows passengers to carry medical marijuana in both carry-on and checked luggage, marking a major shift in federal airport policy. The change has sparked nationwide conversations among cannabis users, legal experts and frequent travelers who have long struggled to understand conflicting marijuana laws in the United States.

The revised TSA policy, updated in April 2026, clarifies that agents focus on aviation security threats rather than searching for drugs during screenings. However, travelers still face significant legal risks despite the updated language. TSA officers can still contact local law enforcement if they discover cannabis during security checks.

Federal law continues to classify most marijuana products as illegal, even though 40 states and Washington, D.C., now permit medical cannabis use. That legal conflict creates confusion for travelers flying between states with legalized marijuana programs. Experts warn that state laws, airport policies and local police discretion can still create problems for passengers carrying cannabis products.

The updated rules arrived shortly after federal officials reclassified certain cannabis products as Schedule III substances, acknowledging accepted medical uses for marijuana-based treatments. The move opened the door for expanded research and prompted TSA to revise portions of its public guidance.

Despite the policy update, legal analysts continue urging travelers to exercise caution. Small amounts intended for medical use may draw little attention in legal states, but larger quantities can still trigger trafficking charges and criminal investigations. Authorities recently arrested a Texas traveler at Miami International Airport after officers allegedly discovered 75 pounds of marijuana in his luggage.

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Travel experts also strongly discourage international travel with cannabis products because many countries enforce strict drug laws with severe penalties. While TSA’s revised policy signals a cultural shift, travelers still face a complicated legal landscape every time they approach airport security.