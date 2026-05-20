Power Failure Forces Patient Evacuations at South Philadelphia’s Methodist Hospital

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Flooding, Power Failure Force Patient Evacuations at South Philadelphia’s Methodist Hospital

A flood in the basement of Jefferson Methodist Hospital triggered a major power outage Tuesday night, forcing the evacuation of more than 100 patients from the South Philadelphia facility and raising questions about how long the hospital may remain closed.

Philadelphia police said the incident began around 6 p.m. when flooding sent roughly three feet of water into the hospital’s basement. Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 the water led to a power outage after backup generators also failed, prompting an emergency overnight transfer of patients to other hospitals.

By Wednesday morning, hospital officials said 120 people had been evacuated in total, though earlier figures reported by authorities ranged from more than 100 to about 150 patients as the transfers were still underway.

Jefferson Health CEO Joe Cacchione said the outage also knocked out the hospital’s HVAC system, pushing indoor temperatures above 100 degrees.

“We are trying to do it as quick as possible,” Cacchione said of efforts to restore full operations.

Cacchione said the emergency room remained open for walk-ins and that staff, including nurses and doctors, were still working inside the building as crews responded. He added that investigators were still trying to determine the source of the flooding.

“We will know more in the coming days,” he said.

Later Wednesday morning, hospital officials said the flooding is believed to have been caused by water entering the basement from an external source, though the investigation remained active.

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The disruption spilled into the surrounding neighborhood overnight, with northbound Broad Street shut down between Ritner and Wolf streets as ambulances lined up to move patients. For families trying to locate loved ones, the hospital said it set up an information line at (215) 463-2031.

Police told NBC10 the hospital could be closed for days, if not weeks, as crews work to address the damage and restore reliable power.