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Pennsylvania Primary Winners: District-by-District Rundown

Pennsylvania’s 2026 primary set the stage for a consequential fall campaign, with several closely watched congressional and statewide races now locked in.

Congressional District Winners

Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District (Philadelphia): Chris Rabb

Progressive state Rep. Chris Rabb is on track to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans after winning the Democratic primary in a crowded field.

Progressive state Rep. is on track to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans after winning the Democratic primary in a crowded field. Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District (Bucks County): Bob Harvie

Bob Harvie defeated Lucia Simonelli in the Democratic primary and will now face Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in November.

Statewide Primary Winners

Governor, Democratic primary: Josh Shapiro

Gov. Josh Shapiro advanced through an uncontested Democratic primary.

Gov. advanced through an uncontested Democratic primary. Governor, Republican primary: Stacy Garrity

Stacy Garrity won the uncontested Republican primary and will face Shapiro in the general election.

Key Legislative Districts

Targeted Pennsylvania House swing districts: Shapiro-backed Democrats won their primaries

WHYY reported that Shapiro-endorsed Democrats prevailed in House districts the party hopes to flip in November, though the recap page does not list each district by number in the summary itself.