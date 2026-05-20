Pennsylvania Primary Winners: District-by-District Rundown
Pennsylvania Primary Winners: District-by-District Rundown
Pennsylvania’s 2026 primary set the stage for a consequential fall campaign, with several closely watched congressional and statewide races now locked in.
Congressional District Winners
- Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District (Philadelphia): Chris Rabb
Progressive state Rep. Chris Rabb is on track to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans after winning the Democratic primary in a crowded field.
- Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District (Bucks County): Bob Harvie
Bob Harvie defeated Lucia Simonelli in the Democratic primary and will now face Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in November.
Statewide Primary Winners
- Governor, Democratic primary: Josh Shapiro
Gov. Josh Shapiro advanced through an uncontested Democratic primary.
- Governor, Republican primary: Stacy Garrity
Stacy Garrity won the uncontested Republican primary and will face Shapiro in the general election.
Key Legislative Districts
- Targeted Pennsylvania House swing districts: Shapiro-backed Democrats won their primaries
WHYY reported that Shapiro-endorsed Democrats prevailed in House districts the party hopes to flip in November, though the recap page does not list each district by number in the summary itself.
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