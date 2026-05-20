BET Awards Nominations Put Cardi B at the Front of the Race

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The 2026 BET Awards nominations have officially arrived, and Cardi B leads this year’s field with six nominations as the annual celebration of Black excellence prepares for another major night in entertainment.

BET announced the nominees on Tuesday, placing Cardi B ahead of a competitive group that includes Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist, who each earned five nominations. Artists including Doechii, Doja Cat, Latto, Teyana Taylor and Clipse followed closely behind with four nominations each.

This year’s nominations highlight BET’s continued focus on music, sports, film and digital culture. Organizers also introduced two new categories for 2026: the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award. The Fashion Vanguard Award recognizes public figures who shape culture through fashion and influence global style trends. Nominees include A$AP Rocky, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Colman Domingo and Zendaya.

The Pulse Award shifts attention toward digital creators and online personalities who drive conversations across Black culture. BET selected nominees such as Druski, Charlamagne Tha God and Keke Palmer for their impact online.

BET will air the ceremony live on June 28 from Los Angeles. Organizers recently confirmed that Druski will host the event, making him the youngest host in the show’s history at age 31.