Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul Concerts Bring Up Teen Sexual Assault Battle

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Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul’s July 2025 concert at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois, has become the focus of a major lawsuit after a 16-year-old girl reported a sexual assault during the event.

The teen’s family filed a lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment and the venue, alleging that poor security measures allowed the assault to take place inside a restricted area that concertgoers should not have accessed.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Roman Basso of Frankfort in January 2026 and charged him with aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony.

According to the complaint, the teen attended the concert with a friend and the friend’s mother, who allegedly purchased alcohol for her at the venue.

Court documents state that the victim walked toward the south side of the amphitheater to find a restroom when someone directed her into an enclosed restricted area, where the assault allegedly occurred.

The lawsuit claims that Live Nation and venue staff failed to provide proper security, enforce safety policies for minors, stop underage drinking, identify dangerous individuals, and secure restricted sections from public access.

According to FOX 32 Chicago, Tinley Park police launched an investigation on July 24, 2025, after hospital employees in Ohio contacted authorities about the alleged assault.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage provided by Live Nation, collected witness statements, and conducted a forensic interview that supported the teen’s account. Police say Basso later confessed after officers informed him of his legal rights during questioning.

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The lawsuit also points to several high-profile safety failures connected to Live Nation events over the last decade. The complaint references the 2017 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, the 2017 mass shooting during a Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas, the 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd surge, the 2021 fatal stabbing of Drakeo the Ruler at a Los Angeles festival, and the 2023 Beyond Wonderland festival shooting.