Celebrity vacation trends fans are trying to copy this year
Celebrity vacation trends include quiet luxury getaways, set-jetting, wellness retreats, and yacht and cruise culture. Many of these are accessible to the average person, which makes them appealing.
SquareMouth Travel Insurance reports that tourism is one of the most influential sectors in the US economy, contributing an estimated $2.9 trillion. Americans also take around 720 million domestic trips a year.
It’s natural to want some time away from everyday life, and many people are taking inspiration from their favorite stars. Going on a celebrity vacation can be nice, after all, and these are the travel trends to know about.
Are Quiet Luxury Getaways Replacing Flashy Resort Trips?
One of the top vacation trends is the decrease in bookings for flashy luxury resorts and the increase in quiet luxury getaways. Celebrities are now leaning toward:
- Private villas
- Boutique eco-resorts
- Wellness-focused retreats
- Secluded yacht escapes
You can get info about RedWeek’s verified rental platform to copy this low-key style, as you can choose destinations that emphasize privacy, calm, and personalized experiences over flashy nightlife. The idea is that luxury should feel effortless rather than performative.
Set-Jetting Is Inspiring Fans to Vacation Like Their Favorite Stars
Set-jetting continues to dominate travel culture, which is planning vacations around filming locations connected to celebrity-favorite TV shows and movies. Travelers are booking travel destinations that are featured in hit productions or locations frequently visited by celebrities online.
All of the following vacation spots have seen increased interest because of their connection to entertainment culture:
- Tropical resorts in Thailand
- Luxury stays in Italy
- Scenic coastal towns in the UK
Fans want the same cinematic experience they see on screen. Travel has become more experience-driven and visually curated because of this.
Have Wellness Retreats Become the New Celebrity Status Symbol?
Luxury wellness travel has evolved beyond spa weekends. Modern celebrity trips now often include:
- Sleep retreats
- Fitness-focused sweat jetting
- Meditation escapes
- Cold plunges
- Digital detox experiences
- Holistic wellness programs
Today’s travelers want vacations that leave them feeling physically refreshed and mentally reset rather than exhausted. This means that fans are now booking:
- Wellness cruises
- Desert retreats
- Mountain hideaways
- Luxury fitness camps
Group vacations are also shifting toward healthier itineraries that combine movement, mindfulness, and nutrition.
Celebrity Yacht and Cruise Culture Is Becoming More Mainstream
Celebrity yacht culture is no longer viewed as something reserved exclusively for billionaires and movie stars. Fans are now trying smaller-scale versions of celebrity-style ocean travel through:
- Boutique cruises
- Wellness cruises
- Group yacht charters
Cruise companies have also adapted by introducing quieter luxury aesthetics, as well as spa-focused itineraries and more personalized onboard experiences. This addresses the fact that travelers now care more about peaceful outdoor spaces, wellness amenities, and exclusive-feeling environments rather than over-the-top extravagance.
Have a Celebrity Vacation of Your Own
Although you may not be a star yourself, you can still have a celebrity vacation. As you can see from the above information, the star treatment is closer than you think, and it’s straightforward to treat yourself as if you were a celebrity.
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