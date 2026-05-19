Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, SKIMS, has shut down speculation that they’re involved in a major drug bust that was discovered among their products.

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The clothing brand, founded by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, is making it clear that it was not involved with a major cocaine smuggling operation in England. This comes after the shapewear company’s shipment was tied to a convicted drug trafficker.

A representative for SKIMS told TMZ: “SKIMS is aware of the recent news involving a shipment with our products. We want to be absolutely clear: SKIMS had no knowledge whatsoever about this criminal activity. We had no connection to the smuggling operation, the driver, or the truck.”

On Monday, May 18, Jakub Jan Konkel was sentenced to 13 years and 6 months in prison for trafficking cocaine in Chelmsford Crown Court in Essex, England. Authorities claim Konkel transported a trailer truck carrying 28 pallets of SKIMS clothing from The Netherlands to England last September.

The pallets were later searched by Border Force officers after it arrived they the Port of Harwich, which is when they discovered 90 hidden packages of cocaine near the rear trailer doors. Police have estimated the drugs were worth roughly $9.4 million.

Despite the connection to Kardashian’s brand, officials have stressed that there was nothing illegal about the SKIMS merchandise itself, the clothing shipment was just used to conceal the drugs.

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While Konkel first denied knowing about the drugs at all, he later admitted that he agreed to smuggle the cocaine for a payment of about $5,300 before pleading guilty in court.

No Kokaine Konnection! Kim Kardashian's Brand SKIMS Denies Involvement In $10M Cocaine Bust was originally published on bossip.com