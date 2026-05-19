Nearly 60 Philadelphia Schools Move Online Amid Heat Wave

Source: William Thomas Cain / Getty

Nearly 60 Philadelphia Schools Move Online as Heat Wave Forces District Response

Fifty-seven School District of Philadelphia schools will shift to virtual learning Wednesday as an early-season heat wave pushes temperatures higher and renews concerns about building conditions across the city.

District officials said the move affects schools that still do not have sufficient air conditioning to maintain what they described as safe and comfortable learning environments. Early childhood centers housed in those buildings will also operate virtually, and all in-person after-school activities — including athletics — have been canceled for Wednesday.

SCHOOL PROGRAMS SHIFTING TO VIRTUAL LEARNING ON MAY 20, 2026

AMY Northwest

Bache-Martin*

Blaine, James*

Building 21

Catharine, Joseph*

Comegys, B.

Comly, Watson

Cooke, J.

Crossan, Kennedy

Disston, Hamilton

Dunbar, Paul

Emlen, Eleanor*

Fell, D Newlin

Fitzpatrick

Fox Chase

Franklin, Ben HS

Girard, Stephen

Harding, Warren

Henry, Charles

Hill-Freedman

Hopkinson, Francis

Houston, Henry

Howe, Julia

Jenks, Abram

Jenks, John S

Lamberton*

Lingelbach, Anna

Loesche*

Ludlow, James

McCloskey, John

McClure, A.*

McMichael, M.*

Mitchell, Weir

Moore, J. Hampton

Motivation

MYA

Olney Elementary

Overbrook ES

Parkway West

Patterson, John*

Powel

Rhawnhurst*

Rowen, William

Roxborough HS

Sayre, William

SLA Middle

Sharswood, George*

Sheppard, Issac

South Phila. HS*

Spring Garden

Spruance, Gilbert*

Sullivan, James

Tilden, William

The U School

Vaux

Wagner, Gen. Louis

Washington, Martha

“While the School District of Philadelphia acknowledges that in-person learning is the best option for students, the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority,” Oz Hill, the deputy superintendent of operations at the School District of Philadelphia, said in a letter to district families. “In accordance with the District’s Inclement Weather Protocol, we are closely monitoring weather conditions across our region. We will communicate through our standard channels once we’ve determined that date for our return to in-person learning.”

The city will be in a heat wave until late Wednesday when a cold front moves through the region and brings the chance of severe storms.

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