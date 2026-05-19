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Dondria's Journey: YouTube Star to R&B Queen!

Dondria’s Journey: YouTube Star to R&B Queen!

Published on May 19, 2026
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Muthaknows & Dondria Interview
Source: R1 / R1

Muthaknows sits down with the beautiful and talented Dondria! We’re talking NEW music, the upcoming album, marriage, and her City Winery Philadelphia appearance Trust me… she spilled a little tea

From YouTube covers to chart-topping hits, Dondria shares her incredible journey. Discover her evolution as an artist, the making of ‘You’re The One,’ and her inspiring new music ‘Back to Love.’

Watch the full interview below!

FOR MORE MUTHAKNOWS INTERVIEWS [CLICK HERE]

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