Mark Fuhrman, Former Detective in O.J. Simpson Case, Dies at 74

Source: KEN LUBAS / Getty

Former Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman died at age 74 after a battle with aggressive throat cancer, according to multiple reports released Tuesday. Authorities in Kootenai County, Idaho, confirmed his death, which occurred on May 12.

Fuhrman gained national attention during the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial, where prosecutors relied on his testimony and investigative work. He helped lead the investigation into the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman and discovered a bloody glove near Simpson’s property, a key piece of evidence in the case.

The trial took a dramatic turn when Simpson’s defense team introduced audio recordings in which Fuhrman repeatedly used racist language. During testimony, Fuhrman denied using racial slurs in the previous decade. The recordings damaged his credibility and strengthened the defense’s argument that racial bias influenced the investigation.

In 1996, Fuhrman pleaded no contest to a felony perjury charge for lying under oath during the trial. The conviction made him the only person convicted of a crime connected to the Simpson case. Simpson later won acquittal in criminal court, although a civil jury later found him liable for the deaths of Brown Simpson and Goldman.

After leaving the Los Angeles Police Department, Fuhrman built a second career as a television commentator and author. He wrote several books about criminal investigations, including one focused on the Simpson trial. He spent his later years living in Idaho.

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Fuhrman’s role in one of the most watched criminal trials in American history sparked national debates about race, policing, and the justice system. His death closes another chapter in a case that continues to shape public discussions about law enforcement and celebrity trials decades later.