Crowds Force Temporary Closure at KOP Mall During Swatch x AP Watch Release

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

Hundreds of shoppers flooded the King of Prussia Mall before sunrise Saturday as excitement over a new Swatch and Audemars Piguet collaboration spiraled into chaos. Police closed the mall for two hours after crowds surged toward entrances and attempted to force their way inside during the launch of the “Royal Pop” pocket watch collection.

Upper Merion Township police responded around 4 a.m. after large groups gathered outside the mall ahead of the highly anticipated release. Officers said the crowd grew increasingly aggressive as more collectors and resellers arrived. Authorities eventually called in about 100 additional officers to help control the scene and prevent damage to the property.

Police said some individuals broke down doors while trying to enter the mall before opening time. Officers arrested one person on trespassing-related charges. Officials reported no injuries.

The frenzy centered on the new “Royal Pop” watch, a collaboration between Swatch and luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet. The watches retailed for about $400, but resale prices quickly climbed into the thousands online. Collectors and resellers lined up for hours in hopes of securing one of the limited pieces.

Witnesses compared the atmosphere to old-school Black Friday shopping events. Some customers criticized organizers for failing to create an orderly system with wristbands or designated lines. Others praised police for preventing injuries and stopping the crowd from becoming more dangerous.

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The King of Prussia incident reflected a larger global trend tied to the watch release. Similar scenes erupted at malls and Swatch stores in New York, Detroit, London, and Paris as massive crowds chased the popular collaboration. Several stores worldwide closed because of safety concerns.