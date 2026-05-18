The most expensive luxury watches spotted in hip-hop this year

Pexels.com royalty-free image #15921373, uploaded by user Shovan Datta, retrieved from https://www.pexels.com/photo/close-up-of-watch-15921373/ on October 11th, 2024. License details available at https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/ – image is licensed under the Pexels License

Hip-hop artists love wearing luxury watches, and 2026 is no different. There’s Jay-Z’s $6 million Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime, Drake’s million-dollar Richard Mille collection, Rick Ross and the Jacob & Co. Billionaire III, and the rise of Richard Mille as hip-hop’s ultimate status symbol.

According to Time and Date, we first started keeping time circa 2100 BCE with the stone sundial. Since then, we’ve invented time-keeping methods that were not only more precise but also more convenient.

Now that we have technology such as smartphones, watches have become more aesthetic than functional. For example, these hip-hop artists flaunt luxury watches that show off their wealth.

Jay-Z’s $6 Million Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime

Jay-Z appeared at the 2026 Met Gala wearing a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime that’s reportedly valued at $6 million. It’s one of the best alternatives to Rolex watches, as it’s one of the most complicated wristwatches ever made.

This watch has over 20 complications and over 1,300 parts. This has naturally made it a grail even among elite collectors.

Jay-Z’s choice and appearance have reinforced his reputation as one of the most respected watch collectors in music today.

What’s Drake’s Million-Dollar Richard Mille Collection Like?

Drake wears watches like trophies, so it’s obvious that he has the most expensive watches around. There are rare Richard Mille and Jacob & Co. pieces in his collection, but one of the most valuable watches in it is the Richard Mille RM-69 Tourbillon Erotique. This piece is valued at around $1.6 million, and it’s known for its provocative rotating phrase mechanism and futuristic skeletonized design.

Love Philly's R&B station? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Drake is also known for his ultra-rare sapphire-cased Richard Mille high-end watches that are worth well over $2 million. His watch game is so influential that nearly every new sighting sparks discussions across various channels.

Rick Ross and the Jacob & Co. Billionaire III

Rick Ross remains one of hip-hop’s most unapologetic luxury enthusiasts. His Jacob & Co. Billionaire III may be the wildest watch seen in rap circles this year.

This piece is worth around $3 million, and it’s completely flooded with diamonds; it’s built to maximize visual impact. This watch fits right into Ross’s image since he’s long embraced oversized jewelry and extravagant styling.

His collection also includes heavily iced-out Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet models.

What About the Rise of Richard Mille as Hip-Hop’s Ultimate Status Symbol?

You’ll often hear rappers rap about their Rolex watch, but Richard Mille has become the defining luxury watch brand of modern hip-hop. The following artists have been spotted with rare RM models worth hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars:

Pharrell Williams

Lil Uzi Vert

Drake

What makes Richard Mille so important in hip-hop is its exclusivity and futuristic identity. The watches use these elements that make them look nothing like traditional luxury watches:

Aerospace materials

Exposed movements

Bold tonneau-shaped cases

Luxury Watches Are Hot in Hip-Hop

Hip-hop artists often sport luxury watches not because they want to keep time, but because they want to show off their sense of style. There are many high-end brands that give them exactly what they need, including flashy diamonds and bold designs.

Find more interesting posts by checking out our website.