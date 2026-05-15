Eminem’s Ex Wife Faces Another DUI Arrest Days After DUI Plea

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty

Kim Mathers, the ex-wife of rapper Eminem, landed in legal trouble again after police arrested her for another alleged drunk-driving incident in Michigan this week. Authorities say the crash happened only days after Mathers entered a no-contest plea in a separate DUI case.

Police officers responded Wednesday night after reports of a collision involving a parked vehicle near Mathers’ home in Chesterfield Township. Investigators say Mathers struck another parked car while driving and showed signs of impairment when officers arrived at the scene. Officers later booked her into Macomb County Jail before releasing her pending further proceedings.

The latest arrest came just three days after Mathers appeared in court over a February crash that also involved a parked vehicle. Prosecutors say Mathers drove a white Range Rover with her son Parker and several teenagers inside when she slammed into a parked Dodge Ram. Investigators claim the impact pushed the truck nearly 50 feet down the street. Instead of stopping, Mathers allegedly drove home and crashed into her own garage door.

During Monday’s court hearing, Mathers pleaded no contest to impaired driving and failure to report an accident. Prosecutors scheduled her sentencing for June 17. Authorities have not confirmed whether the newest arrest will affect that hearing.

Court records and previous interviews reveal Mathers’ long history with substance abuse and alcohol-related incidents. In 2015, she survived a serious crash that she later described as a suicide attempt. Since then, she has publicly discussed rehab, sobriety and mental health struggles.

Mathers and Eminem married twice and divorced twice during their turbulent relationship. The pair share daughter Hailie Jade and maintain ties through their family despite years of public conflict and personal challenges.