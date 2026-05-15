Suspect Returns to Chris Brown’s Home One Day After Arrest

Source: HENRY NICHOLLS / Getty

A man accused of trespassing and attempting to start a fire at Chris Brown’s Los Angeles-area home returned to the property less than 24 hours after police arrested him the first time, according to multiple reports.

Authorities arrested the suspect again Thursday morning after neighbors and security personnel spotted him near Brown’s gated Tarzana residence. Witnesses reportedly saw the man pacing outside the property before officers arrived and took him into custody.

The latest arrest followed a chaotic incident Wednesday evening when the same suspect allegedly climbed over a fence surrounding Brown’s home and tried to ignite a fire on the property. Law enforcement sources said someone inside the residence confronted the man and held him until officers reached the scene. Police later booked the suspect on trespassing charges.

Reports described the suspect as a repeat problem for Brown’s security team. Investigators believe the man targeted the singer’s residence multiple times before the recent arrests. Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or announced additional charges connected to the alleged arson attempt.

The incidents added more tension around Brown’s property, which recently drew police attention during another confrontation outside the home. Earlier this month, officers responded after a dispute involving a security guard escalated into gunfire with a CO2-style weapon. Police arrested one man after the confrontation, though officials stated Brown did not participate in the altercation.

Love Divine Martino? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Celebrity security experts say repeated trespassing incidents continue to challenge high-profile entertainers across Los Angeles. Public visibility, social media exposure and obsessive fan behavior often create dangerous situations for artists and their families.

Brown has not issued a public statement regarding the arrests. Investigators continue to examine the case while security teams increase patrols around the property.