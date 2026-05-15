Florida Man Returns $30,000 Found in Wawa Bathroom

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

A Florida man earned praise this week after he returned a fanny pack containing more than $30,000 in cash to its rightful owner instead of keeping the money for himself. The act of honesty unfolded inside a Wawa gas station bathroom in Riviera Beach, where Luis Salazar discovered the bag hanging from a safety railing.

Salazar entered the restroom during a stop at the convenience store and quickly noticed the abandoned fanny pack. He immediately searched the area for the owner but failed to locate anyone who claimed it. Curious and concerned, he opened the pack to identify the owner and discovered stacks of cash inside.

“My body was numb,” Salazar said as he described the moment he saw the money. Despite the shocking discovery, he never considered taking the cash for himself. Instead, he spent days trying to track down the owner and contacted authorities for help.

Meanwhile, the owner of the bag realized the loss only after reaching Broward County. Panic quickly set in as he feared the money had disappeared forever. According to reports, the cash totaled $30,023 and supported a family emergency.

Police officers in Riviera Beach reviewed surveillance footage from the store and identified Salazar as the man who found the bag. Officers later arranged a meeting between the two men at the police station, where Salazar returned the money in full.

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The emotional reunion left the owner in tears. He hugged Salazar and thanked him for his honesty after confirming that every dollar remained untouched. The owner admitted that he never expected anyone to return such a large amount of money.

Salazar later explained his decision with a simple message: “It’s not my money to take.” His actions sparked admiration online and reminded many people that integrity and kindness still exist in everyday life.