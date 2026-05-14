Rodney McLeod talks Change Our Future Celebrity Bartending Event

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

ASHMAC caught up with Superbowl Champion Rodney McLeod as he gets ready for the Change Our Future Celebrity Bartending Event happening on Friday, May 16, 2026 5:30pm-7:30pm at Barstool, a popular Sports Bar and Restaurant located on Sansom Street in Center City Philadelphia. The event will feature Rodney and other Philly legends behind the bar pouring up fan favorite drinks and cocktails. Proceeds go to the Change Our Future Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting local Philadelphia Youth.

[CLICK HERE] for tickets and more

Watch the full interview below!