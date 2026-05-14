Listen Live
Close
Local

Rodney McLeod talks Celebrity Bartending Event

Rodney McLeod talks Change Our Future Celebrity Bartending Event

Published on May 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

ASHMAC caught up with Superbowl Champion Rodney McLeod as he gets ready for the Change Our Future Celebrity Bartending Event happening on Friday, May 16, 2026 5:30pm-7:30pm at Barstool, a popular Sports Bar and Restaurant located on Sansom Street in Center City Philadelphia. The event will feature Rodney and other Philly legends behind the bar pouring up fan favorite drinks and cocktails. Proceeds go to the Change Our Future Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting local Philadelphia Youth.

[CLICK HERE] for tickets and more

Watch the full interview below!

More from Philly's R&B station
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close