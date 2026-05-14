Source: Lincoln University / Getty

School District Renames Headquarters for Dr. Constance E. Clayton

The School District of Philadelphia has renamed its North Broad Street headquarters the Dr. Constance E. Clayton Education Center, honoring the late educator who broke barriers and helped shape generations of city students.

District officials, education leaders and elected representatives gathered Wednesday for the formal dedication ceremony at 440 N. Broad St., where the district also celebrated Clayton’s legacy with student performances and a new mural inside the building.

Clayton, who died in 2023 at age 89, was the first Black woman to serve as superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. She led the district from 1982 to 1993 and was widely remembered for her “children first” philosophy and for pushing policies centered on equity, curriculum reform and student opportunity.

“In naming the district’s central office the Dr. Constance E. Clayton Education Center, we submit her ‘children first’ philosophy as our standard of excellence, ensuring it remains the guiding principle of our leadership and a promise to every student,” Board of Education President Reginald Streater said at the ceremony.

Superintendent Tony Watlington also reflected on Clayton’s influence, saying she had served as a mentor after he arrived in Philadelphia in 2022. “She embodied a true educator and humanitarian through her dedication to improving the lives of children in education,” Watlington said after her death in 2023.

The tribute extends beyond the building itself. According to PhillyVoice, a block of Buttonwood Street next to the headquarters was also commemorated in Clayton’s honor.

Clayton’s legacy in Philadelphia education remains substantial. During her tenure, she was credited with addressing budget challenges without cutting student services, advancing African American studies, and confronting segregation in the school system. In a 1983 letter to the school board, she wrote, “I did not accept the job of superintendent to preside over a segregated school system. And I will not do so.”

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With the renaming, the district is placing one of Philadelphia’s most influential education leaders permanently at the front door of its central office — a symbolic move meant to tie today’s leadership to Clayton’s long-standing belief that, above all, the children come first.