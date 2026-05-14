Netflix Announces Bridgerton Season 5 In 2027

Source: Kate Green / Getty

Netflix has officially moved ahead with Season 5 of “Bridgerton,” and the streaming giant continues to build excitement around one of its most successful series. New reports reveal that production has already started in the United Kingdom, while writers and producers prepare a major shift in the show’s romantic storyline.

Season 5 will focus on Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd, and her evolving relationship with Michaela Stirling, portrayed by Masali Baduza. The upcoming season marks the first time the series will center a queer romance, a creative decision that has already sparked widespread discussion among fans online. Showrunner Jess Brownell said the story will emphasize love, longing, and emotional growth rather than tragedy.

Netflix also confirmed several new cast additions, including Tega Alexander, Jacqueline Boatswain, and Gemma Knight Jones. Producers plan to expand the social world around Francesca and Michaela while introducing fresh characters connected to the Stirling family.

Fans across social media have responded with excitement over the faster production timeline. Many viewers criticized the long gaps between earlier seasons, but Netflix now aims to release Season 5 sometime in 2027. Reddit discussions show growing optimism that the company can shorten the wait between future installments.

The series still draws inspiration from Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, although producers continue to make major story adjustments for television. Some longtime readers questioned the adaptation’s direction, while others praised the show for modernizing Regency-era romance and expanding representation onscreen.

Love Divine Martino? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Netflix has already renewed “Bridgerton” through Season 6, and executives appear committed to adapting all eight Bridgerton sibling stories. With production moving quickly and fan anticipation growing, Season 5 could become one of the franchise’s biggest cultural moments yet.