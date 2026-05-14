Michael Still Dominates America’s First Names

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The United States has millions of Michaels, and new Census data proves the name still rules the country decades after parents first embraced it in huge numbers. The U.S. Census Bureau released updated first-name rankings from the 2020 Census and placed Michael at the top of the national list with more than 3.4 million Americans sharing the name.

The rankings surprised many Americans because modern baby-name trends often favor unique and creative choices. However, experts say the dominance of Michael reflects naming habits from the 20th century, when families repeatedly chose a small group of traditional male names. Parents often selected names such as Michael, James, John, Robert, and David because they viewed them as dependable and respectable.

Laura Wattenberg, founder of Namerology and a leading baby-name expert, explained that Americans once treated boys’ names differently from girls’ names. Families viewed girls’ names as trends that changed over time, while they treated boys’ names as long-term choices tied to stability and professionalism. That approach allowed names like Michael to spread across multiple generations.

The Census data also highlighted major differences between male and female naming patterns. Eight of the top 10 first names in the country belong primarily to men, even though women slightly outnumber men nationwide. Researchers found that female names show much greater variety, while male names stayed concentrated among fewer popular choices for decades.

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Mary and Maria ranked as the only female names in the national top 10. Meanwhile, experts noted that modern naming trends have shifted sharply toward individuality. Today’s parents spread their choices across a much wider range of names, which makes it harder for any single modern name to dominate future rankings.

Even with changing trends, Michael continues to define American naming culture. The Census results show that one classic name still connects millions of people across generations and regions throughout the country.