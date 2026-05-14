FIFA Brings Super Bowl Energy to the World Cup Final

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FIFA plans to transform the 2026 World Cup final into a global entertainment spectacle with the tournament’s first-ever halftime show. Organizers announced that Madonna, Shakira, and BTS will headline the performance during the championship match on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino revealed the lineup on Thursday and described the event as a historic moment for international soccer. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will curate the production, which aims to blend music, sports, and philanthropy on one of the world’s biggest stages.

The organization modeled the concept after the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show, which attracts massive global audiences and regularly features major music stars. FIFA hopes the new format will expand the World Cup’s entertainment appeal and attract younger audiences across international markets.

Shakira brings significant World Cup experience to the stage. Her 2010 anthem “Waka Waka” became one of the tournament’s most recognizable songs, and she also performed during the 2024 Copa América final halftime show in Miami. Madonna previously headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2012, while BTS continues to dominate international pop culture with its enormous global fan base.

FIFA also connected the halftime show to its Global Citizen Education Fund. Officials said the initiative will support education and soccer programs for children around the world. Organizers expect the event to raise millions of dollars and increase awareness for global education efforts.

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The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams and 104 matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, making it the largest tournament in FIFA history. The final already promised record-breaking attention, but the addition of a star-powered halftime show now positions the event as a major crossover between sports and entertainment.