Trump Says He Doesn’t Think About Americans Struggling

Kevin Dietsch

President Trump doesn’t care about how hard it is for Americans to navigate gas prices that are higher than Willie Nelson in Snoop Dogg’s man cave.

That’s not hyperbole, he literally said so Tuesday when asked if was weighing the burden the Iran war had on everyday Americans who are forced to deal with the fallout at the gas pump.

“Not even a little bit,” Trump replied on the South Lawn before taking a trip to China, NBC News reports. “The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran — they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing — we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all.”

A reporter followed up asking if the president really doesn’t care that the war is negatively affecting how Americans live.

“The most important thing by far — including whether our stock market, which, by the way, is at an all-time high — but including whether our stock market goes up or down a little bit, the most important thing by far is Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he said, adding, “Every American understands.”

In February, the U.S. and Israel joined forces to strike Iran. Iran retaliated by blocking access to the Strait of Hormuz, “a waterway through which about 20% of the world’s oil supply typically transits every day,” NBC News reports.

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As a result of starting this war that many Americans never wanted, gas prices have skyrocketed. The national average price for regular unleaded gas is almost $5 per gallon. Diesel fuel is costing around $5.64 per gallon, according to an AAA tracker.

Leah Leszczynski, spokesperson for the Democratic Party in Michigan, told NBC News that Americans are struggling to pay for things and Trump “is saying the quiet part out loud — and it’s equivalent to ‘let them eat cake.’”

See social media’s outrage over Trump’s latest comments below.