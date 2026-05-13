Queen Latifah is still one of the busiest individuals in the culture, with acting gigs and endorsements always in play. Now, it’s being reported that Queen Latifah will join the judges’ panel of music competition series The Voice for its upcoming 30th season.

According to a press release from NBC/Peacock, Queen Latifah will make her debut this fall on The Voice, joining current judges Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine. Also making their debut on the panel is country star, Riley Green.

Latifah’s credentials are well-established, extending into music, fashion, movies, and television. The Emmy Award and Golden Globe-winning actress also holds a National Medal of the Arts and owns the distinction of being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, among other honors.

Green has been involved with The Voice in times past for the show’s 26th and 28th seasons in a pair of finale performances. Mainstays Clarkson and Levine will undoubtedly show Latifah and Green the ropes to be a proper judge as the next potential music star gives it their all to impress the panel.

As this is a milestone season for The Voice, fans can expect surprise guests and appearances from former coaches and mentors, along with looking back on the past winners and their journey in music.

The Voice will make its return this fall.

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Photo: Getty

Queen Latifah To Join ‘The Voice’ For Its 30th Season was originally published on hiphopwired.com