NJ Transit Lowers Round Trip FIFA Train Rates

Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty

New Jersey Transit announced another price cut for World Cup train service to MetLife Stadium just hours before ticket sales opened Wednesday. Officials lowered the round-trip fare from $105 to $98 after weeks of public criticism over transportation costs tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Governor Mikie Sherrill said private companies helped reduce the fare without using taxpayer money. Sponsors including DoorDash, Audible, FanDuel, DraftKings, PSE&G, South Jersey Industries and American Water contributed funding that allowed NJ Transit to lower prices for fans traveling between New York City’s Penn Station and MetLife Stadium.

NJ Transit originally announced a $150 fare in April, triggering backlash from commuters, soccer fans and transportation advocates. The normal round-trip cost for the 18-mile ride usually stays under $13. Transit officials defended the increase by pointing to security demands, crowd management and expanded rail operations for the tournament.

The agency expects nearly 40,000 fans to rely on rail service during each of the eight World Cup matches scheduled for MetLife Stadium. Officials also plan to restrict Penn Station access to World Cup ticket holders during certain pregame periods to manage crowds safely.

Sherrill repeatedly argued that FIFA should help cover transportation expenses connected to the tournament. Her office pushed NJ Transit to seek corporate sponsorships instead of passing the full financial burden onto New Jersey residents and daily commuters.

Love Divine Martino? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Fans can begin purchasing tickets through NJ Transit starting Wednesday, May 13. Riders must reserve seats in advance through the NJ Transit mobile app because stations will not sell same-day World Cup rail passes. Officials continue to encourage fans to avoid driving to the stadium due to limited parking and heavy security restrictions around the venue.