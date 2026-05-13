TheSchoolofthegifted goes Off the Record on WRNB!

Source: R1 / R1

Part one of Off The Record taps in with the creative collective School of the Gifted, featuring Neptune XXI, Lena L aka The Kid With The Gift, and Deek West Side — three artists really standing on authenticity, purpose, and pure talent.

This episode is a whole vibe. From real conversations about becoming who they are today to dropping gems on patience, grace, staying present, and never giving up on yourself, the energy felt honest, relatable, and inspiring. The crew also got into their soft side talking about love, relationships, and the R&B songs that shaped them, including “Sweet Love” by Anita Baker and “Love” by Philly legend Musiq Soulchild.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Off The Record without games, laughs, and a little chaos. Safe to say they passed every test and got straight A’s on the report card. Vulnerable, funny, creative, and full of good vibes, this interview proves why School of the Gifted is a collective you need to keep your eye on.



Check out the full interview below!