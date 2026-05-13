Citizens Bank Park Voted Best MLB Stadium by USA Today

Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

Citizens Bank Park has added another accolade to its growing reputation, earning the title of best MLB stadium in America in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

The honor reflects what Phillies fans have argued for years: that the South Philadelphia ballpark offers one of baseball’s most complete experiences, from atmosphere to food to sightlines. According to USA Today’s voting criteria, readers weighed factors such as views, ballpark food and overall atmosphere when selecting the top stadium.

Visit Philadelphia reported that Citizens Bank Park climbed from No. 3 in 2024 to No. 1 in 2025, topping other notable parks including Oriole Park at Camden Yards and PNC Park. A major reason for that appeal is Ashburn Alley, the stadium’s open concourse lined with local food vendors and baseball-themed attractions, which both outlets highlighted as a signature feature.

The food also helped boost the park’s standing. Visit Philadelphia noted that beyond classic ballpark staples, fans can find local favorites such as Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabfries and Federal Donuts chicken sandwiches, helping Citizens Bank Park also place No. 2 for best baseball stadium food.

While neither report included direct comments from team or stadium officials, the recognition is another sign that Citizens Bank Park has become more than just the home of the Phillies. It has become one of the city’s defining sports and entertainment destinations — and now, according to readers nationwide, the best ballpark in the majors

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