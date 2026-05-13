Daryl Morey Steps Down as Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Ops

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty

The Sixers opened a new chapter Tuesday night, parting ways with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey after six seasons while keeping head coach Nick Nurse in place, according to reports first cited by Shams Charania and confirmed in team statements.

In announcing the move, managing partner Josh Harris acknowledged the mood around the franchise. “After speaking with Daryl, we determined that it was time for a fresh start,” Harris said. He added that fans’ “frustration and disappointment are understandable and warranted” and admitted the organization has “fallen well short” of expectations.

Bob Myers, the former Warriors architect and current Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment executive, will oversee basketball operations on an interim basis and lead the search for Morey’s replacement. Myers struck a measured tone in his first public comments, saying, “The process will start immediately, and we will be thorough and deliberate in our evaluations.”

The decision lands at a pivotal moment for the franchise. Morey’s tenure brought aggressive swings, blockbuster bets and, ultimately, the same result that has haunted the Sixers for years: no trip beyond the second round. His roster-building philosophy centered on star power, a strategy he pursued with James Harden, then Paul George alongside Joel Embiid. But as The Inquirer argued Wednesday, “the job has changed for the Sixers.”

That is the real story now. The Sixers are no longer simply trying to maximize a title window around aging stars. They are being pushed toward something more delicate and more difficult: building sensibly around Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe while still carrying Embiid and George on the books. In that sense, Morey may not have been fired only for what went wrong, but for what comes next.

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