Source: Stuart Franklin / Getty

Cobbs Creek revival aims to restore more than a golf course in West Philadelphia

As the Philadelphia region turns its attention to the PGA Championship at Aronimink, a very different golf story is taking shape a few miles away in West Philadelphia.

At Cobbs Creek Golf Club, a long-awaited restoration is underway with ambitions that reach well beyond the fairways. Organizers say the project is about reclaiming one of the city’s most historically significant public courses and restoring its legacy as a place of access, opportunity and inclusion.

Opened in 1916, Cobbs Creek stood apart in American golf for welcoming players across racial lines at a time when exclusion was common. The course became a home for Charlie Sifford, who later broke the PGA’s color barrier, and today that history is central to the site’s redevelopment.

“This is extremely inclusive. Everybody is welcome here,” Cobbs Creek Foundation COO Enrique Hervada said. “It was always that way, too.”

The broader vision includes a rebuilt championship course, a driving range, a short course and the TGR Learning Lab, an education center backed by Tiger Woods’ foundation that serves young people through science, technology, engineering, arts and math programming. Woods said the mission is bigger than golf: “I didn’t start the foundation to produce golfers that hit golf balls. I started the foundation to produce the greatest humans possible.”

The timing is notable. With the PGA Championship expected to bring roughly 200,000 visitors and an estimated $125 million economic impact to the region, golf is in the spotlight across greater Philadelphia. But Cobbs Creek’s comeback offers a more civic vision of the sport — one rooted not in exclusivity, but public access.

For a city with deep golf history, Cobbs Creek may once again become one of its most meaningful courses.

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