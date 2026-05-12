Stefon Diggs' Former Chef Jamila Adams Accuses The NFL Player Of Abusing Cardi B While Pregnant–'You Know What He Did'

Adams claims Diggs abused Cardi B during her pregnancy, and that she was also a victim of his violence.

Adams has shared 'receipts' about their messy relationship, and says the truth is known by those close to Diggs.

Despite Diggs' acquittal, Adams is determined to win in the court of public opinion and continue speaking out.

Jamila Adams, the woman accusing Stefon Diggs of assault, claims she wasn’t the only one to witness the NFL player’s alleged behavior and is now making a series of alarming new accusations.

Source: Amy Sussman / Logan Bowles

Even though the NFL free agent was found not guilty on assault and felony strangulation charges, Chef Jamila “Mila” Adams still wants to win in the court of public opinion.

Though they’ve been broken up for months now, Diggs and Cardi B put on a show at a Mother’s Day charity event over the weekend, fueling all sorts of reconciliation rumors. While posing for the cameras, the former couple couldn’t keep their hands off one another, looking absolutely smitten as they packed on the PDA.

Within hours of these clips making their way online, Diggs’ former chef and accuser dropped a video aimed directly at Cardi B.

Mila, Who previously accused the NFL player of strangling her, claims that the rapper suffered abuse from Diggs while she was carrying their child.

“I was put in a horrible situation , You didn’t deserve any of this, but it happened to you too & you were pregnant,” Adams wrote under her video. “Nothing I said at court was targeted at you, people know exactly what they do. I was the one apologizing for how he treated while you were pregnant & after. The constant disrespect , Our messages proves that.” She continued, “Cardi You know I didn’t lie, You know exactly who he really is. he did it to you. A man at war with himself will hurt others. It’s a losing battle , and women are just collateral damage. I’m not speaking on this anymore , so kindly don’t speak on me.”

The rapper and NFL player have yet to respond to Mila’s claims, or reports that they’re rekindling their relationship.

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These accusations from Adams come just a few days after she took to social media with “receipts” about her relationship with Diggs. While there is no talk about any physical altercation in the screenshots, the texts seem to establish that their relationship was messy, and the NFL star was messing with other women at the same time.

She also had a message for Cardi B’s braider, who seemingly worked for Stefon for a bit when the two were dating, claiming that Xia Charles was aware of the physical assault that she alleges took place at the hands of Diggs. During the trial, Xia was called to testify on behalf of Diggs, but she refuted Mila’s claims.

“I know what I lived through,” Adams wrote in her previous caption. “He knows what happened. And the people who know him know the truth too,” she said in an IG caption. “These texts were submitted into evidence but not addressed. Let’s stop the scorn[ed] woman narrative. I didn’t come this far to stay quiet. And I won’t be quiet.”

Now that she’s launching even more allegations, it’s clear that Mila is standing by her promise not to be silenced.

Stefon Diggs' Former Chef Jamila Adams Accuses The NFL Player Of Abusing Cardi B While Pregnant–'You Know What He Did' was originally published on bossip.com