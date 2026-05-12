Man found dead on SEPTA tracks in Center City, Police say

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A man was found dead on SEPTA tracks at a busy Center City station early Sunday, prompting an investigation by Philadelphia police.

Authorities said the victim was discovered on the westbound platform at 2nd and Market streets and was pulled from beneath a subway train. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video to determine how the man ended up on the tracks, according to 6abc.

Police had not publicly identified the man as of Sunday morning.

The incident unfolded at one of the city’s busiest transit points, where commuters were met with a heavy police presence as officials worked to piece together what happened. No additional details about the circumstances of the death were immediately released.