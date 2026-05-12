Pennsylvania House passes bills that would allow digital driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations

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Pennsylvania is a step closer to allowing residents to carry digital versions of their driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations after the state House approved two bills with bipartisan support.

One measure would authorize digital vehicle registration cards, while the other would allow digital driver’s licenses and state ID cards. Supporters say the proposal would modernize how Pennsylvanians access identification and bring the state more in line with others already using mobile credential technology.

The change would not eliminate physical documents. Under the bills, digital IDs would be optional, and drivers who choose them would still keep a physical copy. They would also still be required to present that physical ID during a traffic stop.

State Rep. Ed Neilson, a Philadelphia Democrat and sponsor of the digital license bill, said the move is overdue. “It is time for Pennsylvania to join the 21st century,” Neilson said.

The legislation now heads to the Pennsylvania Senate. If approved there and signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro, the bills would become law.

The proposal comes as more states adopt similar systems. According to CBS Philadelphia, New Jersey has already passed a law allowing digital driver’s licenses, and Ohio implemented digital licenses in 2024.