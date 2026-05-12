What is Philadelphia Open Streets? Philly Open Streets May 17

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Philadelphia’s spring run of car-free Sundays near Rittenhouse Square is about to wrap up, with the final Open Streets Walnut West event set for May 17.

The Center City District program, held across seven Sundays this spring, turns a stretch of Center City into a pedestrian-friendly corridor where visitors can walk freely, shop, dine and take in live activity without regular vehicle traffic. For the final event, road closures will affect 18th Street from Locust to Chestnut and Walnut Street from Broad to 19th Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Businesses along the route are expected to mark the occasion with a range of promotions, including expanded outdoor seating, giveaways, sidewalk sales and in-store specials. Among the offers listed are complimentary champagne at Veronica Beard, denim recycling discounts at Madewell, a waived piercing fee at Catbird and outdoor dining at Bar Bombon.

Drivers should plan ahead. While the main event blocks will be closed to vehicles, cross streets including 16th, 17th and 19th streets, along with the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Sansom Street, will remain open. Paid parking will be available at nearby Philadelphia Parking Authority garages, and some surrounding streets will offer two-hour parking.

For Philadelphia, the final Open Streets date marks the end of another popular spring tradition — one that gives residents a few hours to experience Center City at a slower, more social pace, with traffic noise traded in for foot traffic and storefront buzz.