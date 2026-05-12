Police chase from Trenton to Philadelphia ends in Holmesburg crash; Suspect Still at Large

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Police are searching for a suspect after a high-speed chase that began in Trenton, New Jersey, and ended Monday in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section with a crash that sent two people to the hospital, according to authorities.

The pursuit started shortly after 11 a.m. as part of a joint weapons investigation involving Trenton police and New Jersey State Police, FOX 29 reported. Investigators said the case was not tied to a robbery.

Authorities said the chase continued down I-95 before ending near Torresdale and Sheffield avenues, where an undercover New Jersey State Police SUV veered off the road, crashed through a fence and struck a bystander’s vehicle parked in a driveway.

Police said both the trooper and the civilian driver were hospitalized and are expected to recover. The suspect, however, fled after the crash and remained at large as of Monday.

Neighbors described a violent scene. Judith Del Rosario, whose vehicle was hit, told FOX 29, “I just woke up and I heard a real hard noise,” adding that it sounded “like a big bomb” and shook her house.

The crash has also intensified concerns among residents about traffic safety in the area. Nearby business owner Ashok Gupta told FOX 29, “It’s quite a concern — we feel unsafe.”

Police have not released a description of the suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.