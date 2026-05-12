Daz Dillinger Takes Legal Action Over Missing 2Pac Royalties

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West Coast rap veteran Daz Dillinger has launched another legal fight tied to the legacy of 2Pac. The rapper and producer claims that companies connected to Tupac’s catalog failed to pay royalties tied to several classic recordings from the Death Row Records era. Reports state that Daz filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for production work, songwriting credits, and publishing revenue linked to songs from the multi-platinum album All Eyez on Me.

Daz, whose real name is Delmar Arnaud, played a major role in shaping the signature G-funk sound that dominated West Coast hip-hop during the 1990s. He worked closely with Tupac during the rapper’s final years and contributed to tracks that helped define an era in rap music. According to recent reports, Daz believes record labels and rights holders failed to provide accurate royalty payments for years.

The lawsuit adds another chapter to a long history of financial disputes surrounding Death Row Records and artists connected to the label. Daz has repeatedly accused music executives and former business partners of withholding money connected to publishing rights and master recordings. In previous public statements, he criticized figures tied to Death Row and even challenged major industry names like Dr. Dre over royalty concerns.

Online reactions to the lawsuit have divided hip-hop fans. Some supporters argue that Daz deserves payment for work that helped create rap classics. Others point to earlier disputes involving unreleased Tupac recordings and question his business practices. Reddit users debated whether Daz has pursued rightful compensation or continued a pattern of legal battles tied to the Death Row catalog.

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The case could reopen conversations about ownership, royalties, and artist compensation in hip-hop’s most influential era. Music fans and industry insiders now wait to see whether the lawsuit uncovers new details about the financial legacy surrounding Tupac’s legendary catalog.