Disney Cruise Employees Get Investigated in Child Exploitation Case

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Federal investigators removed 27 cruise ship workers from several vessels after uncovering evidence tied to child sexual abuse material, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. Authorities conducted inspections aboard eight cruise ships docked in San Diego during a late-April operation that targeted the possession, transportation, distribution, and viewing of illegal material involving children.

Officials identified crew members from the Philippines, Portugal, and Indonesia during the investigation. Agents revoked visas for the workers and returned them to their home countries. Reports indicate that some employees worked for Disney Cruise Line, which confirmed that it terminated staff connected to the case and cooperated fully with federal authorities. The company also emphasized its zero-tolerance policy regarding crimes involving child exploitation.

Passengers aboard at least one cruise ship witnessed officers escorting crew members away in handcuffs, creating concern and confusion among travelers. Federal agents reportedly carried out interviews and inspections over several days as part of what authorities called “Operation Tidal Wave.”

The investigation has sparked debate among immigrant advocacy groups and international officials. Some organizations criticized the lack of public details surrounding the operation and questioned whether authorities respected due process during the arrests and deportations. The Philippine Consulate in Los Angeles also expressed concern for the Filipino crew members involved.

Law enforcement agencies continue to increase pressure on industries that employ large international workforces, especially those operating in ports and tourism hubs. The cruise industry now faces renewed attention as regulators, travelers, and advocacy groups demand stronger oversight and accountability measures. Authorities have not announced additional arrests or identified any passengers as victims connected to the investigation.

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