Kendrick Lamar & Dr. Dre Return To Their High School For 'Full-Circle' Compton Ceremony, K.Dot Reunites With 7th Grade Teacher

The city of Compton witnessed a major homecoming this week as Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre returned to their alma mater for a special ceremony. On Thursday, the two icons, along with will.i.am, headed back to Centennial High School to break ground on a massive redesign of the campus, marking the school’s first major construction project in decades.

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While the event was a celebration of the school’s deep legacy, the messaging from the podium was focused squarely on the future. According to Billboard, Dr. Dre, who has remained deeply involved in the renovation project as a consultant, delivered a speech about the evolution of community support. He explained that this isn’t just about charity, but building a foundation that lasts.

“Today is really nostalgic for me. Sometimes you hear that term ‘full circle.’ This is really a full-circle moment for me because I did actually attend this high school. Well, sometimes I attended,” he quipped. “I was enrolled, I was here, sometimes. I’m making a commitment, and that commitment is to let go of the notion of giving back. Instead, I’m embracing the power of investing forward,” the music producer stated.

Today isn’t just about a new building, it’s about a promise kept to the city that made me — point blank. Period. This groundbreaking is where the vision we’ve shared for years finally hits the pavement. We aren’t just moving dirt today. We’re investing in the next generation that’s coming straight out of Compton,” he concluded.

Check out speeches from the ceremony below.

Kendrick Lamar Shares Moment With Former Teacher

While the construction was the main event, Kendrick Lamar shared a heartfelt moment that quickly went viral on social media. During the visit, Kendrick reunited with his seventh-grade science teacher, Nicole Findley-Miller.

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In the video, the rapper immediately recognized his former educator and shared a long, warm embrace with her. Findley-Miller shared that she almost didn’t attend the ceremony, but her daughter encouraged her to go, telling her, “Just show up—he’ll recognize you.” She was right.

Kendrick took the time to speak with her as she congratulated him on everything he had accomplished since graduating.

Kendrick Lamar & Dr. Dre Return To Their High School For 'Full-Circle' Compton Ceremony, K.Dot Reunites With 7th Grade Teacher was originally published on bossip.com