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Jeezy’s Epic Vegas Residency: The Legend of the Snowman

The Snowman is heating up Vegas! Muthaknows catches up with Jeezy to talk about his brand-new Las Vegas residency—what fans can expect, how he’s leveling up the live experience, and why this moment hits different in his career.From classic hits to boss moves, Jeezy opens up about legacy, growth, and bringing that real street motivation to the Vegas stage.

Watch the full interview!



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