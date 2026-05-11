PGA Championship Causes Traffic Headache In Delco

Source: Ben Jared / Getty

Residents across Delaware County are preparing for heavy traffic, road closures, and parking restrictions as the 2026 PGA Championship arrives at Aronimink Golf Club this week. Officials expect thousands of golf fans to flood the area between May 11 and May 17 for one of the region’s biggest sporting events in decades.

Township leaders and police departments have already closed several roads surrounding the golf course to manage congestion and security. Drivers cannot use St. Davids Road between Route 252 and Paper Mill Road unless they carry authorized access permits. Officials also shut down portions of Newtown Street Road near the course from 4 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day of the tournament.

Local residents say they expect major disruptions throughout the week. Some families have already adjusted work schedules and canceled appointments because they fear long delays around Newtown Square. Officials warned homeowners to reschedule landscaping, trash collection, and in-home medical services whenever possible due to limited road access.

Tournament organizers banned on-site spectator parking at Aronimink Golf Club. Fans must purchase parking passes in advance and ride shuttle buses to the course. Ride-share passengers must also use designated shuttle lots instead of direct drop-offs at the venue. SEPTA added extra Regional Rail service on the Paoli/Thorndale Line to help reduce traffic congestion during the championship.

Federal officials also established a temporary no-drone zone above the tournament grounds. Authorities warned that law enforcement teams will monitor the area throughout the championship week.

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Despite the inconvenience, many residents still welcome the national spotlight and economic boost that the PGA Championship could bring to Delaware County businesses and restaurants.