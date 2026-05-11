Sean Duffy Faces Backlash Over Reality Show

Source: Eric Lee / Getty

Sean Duffy sparked controversy after announcing a new family reality series while Americans struggle with soaring fuel prices and economic pressure. The five-part YouTube series, titled The Great American Road Trip, follows Duffy, his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy, and their nine children as they travel across the country ahead of America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

The project immediately triggered backlash from political critics and ethics watchdogs. Many questioned Duffy’s decision to film a travel series while the nation faces rising gas costs tied to the ongoing conflict involving Iran. Gas prices climbed to more than $4.50 per gallon in several parts of the country, forcing many families to cut spending on vacations and summer travel.

Critics also raised concerns about the show’s sponsors. The nonprofit organization behind the series listed companies such as Boeing, Shell, Toyota, United Airlines, and Royal Caribbean among its supporters. Several of those companies maintain direct ties to the Department of Transportation, which Duffy oversees. Ethics groups argued that the sponsorships create the appearance of conflicts of interest.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called the project “brutally out of touch” on social media. His husband, Chasten Buttigieg, also criticized the road trip series and accused the administration of ignoring financial struggles facing working families.

Duffy defended the show and insisted that taxpayers did not fund the production. He said a nonprofit organization covered all costs and stated that neither he nor his family accepted salaries or royalties. Duffy also said Department of Transportation ethics officials approved the project before filming began.

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