Fine AF Friday, Vol 25! Sweet Like Cherries, Thick Like Trouble — Rihanna Leads This Week’s Certified Sexy Roll Call

Source: Savage Fenty/IG:@savagefenty Every week, there are some celebrities who leave us gagged with their social media uploads and best believe they kept their foot on our necks this week too. Chrissy Lampkin had us in a chokehold with all those hips she put on the ‘gram. And Rihanna…Ms. Savage Fenty herself nearly flashed us while showing off her latest cotton set. Queen Naija had a lot of skin out as she basks in her blooming season. Now you know we can’t give it all away, so check out the rest below. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays — Larenz Tate, Janet Jackson, Kandi Buruss & More Stars Got Us Zooming In… And Staying There, Vol. 24

1. Phaedra Parks, 52 Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. When it comes to Phaedra Parks, we don’t ever have to worry about if she’s going to serve up a look. She is one of the queens of serving!

2. Eniko Hart, 41 Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, had the most stunning glam look this week in Miami. The makeup and the hair eat!

3. Mya, 46 At this point, Mya’s pictures need to come with a warning. She’s going to give someone a heart attack looking this good.

4. Michael Rainey Jr., 25 Michael Rainey Jr. can easily melt hearts with that smile. He headed out to the Miami Grand Prix with Tommy Hilfiger, repping the brand while there.

5. Deion Sanders Jr., 32 Deion Sanders Jr. may not care to be in front of the camera that much, and that might be because he knows he’ll leave some people mesmerized with how good he looks.

6. Chrissy Lampkin, 55 Chrissy Lampkin can make a person go crazy with all those curves she has! Thank goodness she didn’t turn around; she may have crashed the site!

7. Damson Idris, 34 Did you do a small gasp at this like we did? Because WOW! What a face card, Damson. Geesh.

8. Tyriq Withers, 27 If there was a competition for Male Face Cards, Tyriq Withers would be joining Damson Idris in it. He’s another one that you’ve got to brace yourself for because he’s always looking good.

9. Chloe Bailey, 27 Lawd “Have Mercy!” Chloe Bailey has been trying out new hairstyles lately. Last time it was these huge pig tails, but now she has these beaded twists and looks gorgeous with them!

10. Yung Miami, 32 Yung Miami girllll, you definitely going to make us want to “spend dat” just because of how good you look!

11. Jeff Logan, 37 Jeff Logan has us lost for words. Wow…the muscles, the tatts, the glare. He’s got the full summer-ready package.

12. Rihanna, 38 Source: Savage Fenty/IG: @savagefenty Oop! Not Rih Rih about to flash us! We see how she became a mom of three in the blink of an eye.

13. Kesington Kross Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Kesington Kross was looking mmm mmm good here. We’re loving his luscious hair and his toned arms!

14. Bernicia Boateng, 34 Celebrity makeup artist Bernicia Boateng is definitely making us jealous. I mean, how does one look so stunning as they are getting ready. My goodness.

15. Dreezy, 32 Alright now Dreezy. She posted a lil life dump where she looked real fine in every picture.

16. Nigel Jones Too Hot To Handle contestant Nigel Jones let us be an audience while he got ready, and honestly, he may be too hot for us to handle.

17. Chelley, 27 Love Island star Chelley looked like a straight-up Barbie doll with this look. We are loving how she looks surrounded by all these different shades of brown.

18. Kandi Burruss, 49 Kandi Burruss absolutely ate and left no crumbs with this look. We love the ponytail hairstyle and this long-sleeved fur dress. 10s, 10s, 10s across the board.

19. Mario, 39 We love when Mario has his arms out! It’s like the perfect added touch to his outfits, alongside his face.